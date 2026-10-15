Pope Leo XIV recovering after lung cancer surgery — PBS NewsHour

In Peru, Argentina and Uruguay, Catholics are praying for Pope Leo XIV’s recovery after surgery for lung cancer and are concerned about whether his planned November trip to South America will take place. The Vatican said on Wednesday that the pontiff is recovering as expected, and the visit remains on the schedule for now, PBS NewsHour reports.

Demanding itinerary

The 12-day tour from November 6 to 17 is set to be the longest trip of the pontiff’s papacy. The itinerary includes more than 31,000 kilometers, 12 flights and two helicopter trips. The Pope is expected to visit six cities in Uruguay and Argentina, where masses and meetings with believers, clergy and political leaders are planned.

The longest part of the journey will take place in Peru, where the 71-year-old Leo spent 20 years as a missionary and bishop of Chiclayo. From Lima, he is expected to travel to his former diocese, as well as to Cusco in the Andes and the Amazonian city of Pucallpa. Cusco’s altitude — about 3,400 meters above sea level — may pose a particular challenge after lung surgery.

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Prayers and concerns

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori said that the Pope’s recovery could take several weeks and could potentially affect the itinerary. Cardinal Daniel Sturla, the archbishop of Montevideo, noted that the final decision would depend on the pontiff’s doctors.

In Chiclayo, priest Elmer Uchofen recalled that the future Pope helped provide the city with oxygen production facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported people affected by floods and celebrated masses for prisoners. In Lima, people prayed before a silicone statue of the pontiff and gathered at the Las Nazarenas monastery. Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago as Robert Prevost, became a Peruvian citizen in 2015 and renewed his Peruvian identity card last year after being elected Pope.

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