Thousands of workers at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) protested in Mexico City and other cities across Mexico. Doctors, nurses, orderlies, social workers and administrative staff are demanding higher wages, better working conditions, more funding for the healthcare system, and a stable supply of medicines and medical supplies, Mexico News Daily reports.

In the capital, about 7,000 people took part in a march from the Siglo XXI National Medical Center to IMSS offices on Paseo de la Reforma avenue. Demonstrations also took place in virtually all of the country’s states, including Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana, León and Mérida. Some IMSS beneficiaries and representatives of other unions joined the participants.

Demands over wages and resources

Workers rejected an offer to raise salaries by 2.9%, with an additional 3.9% increase in payments. They are seeking a 10% increase in base pay. Protesters also demand that hospitals and clinics be supplied with medicines and medical materials, that more staff be hired, and that healthcare funding be brought to 7% of GDP.

Other demands include guarantees of labor rights, the right to publicly speak about problems in medical facilities, changes to the pension system, modernization of IMSS infrastructure, and legislative changes to support the institution’s financial viability.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Complaints of shortages and overload

Protest participants said there have been prolonged shortages of basic materials and insufficient staffing. A nurse from Hospital No. 30 in the Iztacalco district told La Jornada that workers who are on leave or sick leave are not replaced. José, a nursing student who works at Hospital No. 32 in the Coyoacán district, reported shortages of syringes, medical alcohol and diapers.

A nurse from Jalisco, América Barragán, said that overloaded hospitals and the requirement to treat more patients in less time affect both the work of medical staff and the quality and timeliness of care.

Authorities’ response

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that workers’ legitimate demands are being addressed, although she disagreed with the assessment that the situation constitutes a crisis in the healthcare system. According to her, IMSS Director Zoé Robledo is to prepare an action plan to promptly respond to staff demands.

Workers are also calling for the resignation or dismissal of Rafael Olivos Hernández, head of the National Union of Social Security Workers. They accuse him of pressuring members to approve the proposed pay increase and of violating union statutes. Some protesters also demanded the dismissal of IMSS chief Zoé Robledo.

Read us on