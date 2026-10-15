Democratic Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff said during a debate with his Republican opponent, Congressman Mike Collins, that Israel has the right to fight Hamas after the October 7 attack. At the same time, he stressed that Israel’s use of U.S. weapons must comply with U.S. laws and international law.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the debate took place on Tuesday ahead of the November 3 election. Ossoff, who is running for reelection to the Senate, said that the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians is important to him. He also defended his votes to block certain sales of U.S. weapons to Israel.

Dispute over Israel and Iran

Collins accused Ossoff of trying to cut off funding for Israel, the United States’ “greatest ally.” The Republican also praised the actions of Donald Trump’s administration in Iran, saying that the U.S. presence there is needed to prevent the creation of a nuclear bomb.

Ossoff disagreed with his opponent’s assessment of U.S. success in Iran. He mentioned the deaths of 21 U.S. service members and disruptions to global energy supplies caused by the war. During the debate, the candidates also exchanged personal accusations.

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Accusations concerning white nationalism

A separate topic was Ossoff’s repeated accusations against Collins over ties to white nationalists. Collins rejected these accusations and said that he condemns hate speech, antisemitism, and hatred in all forms. The moderator recalled that a former Collins staffer had posted images of the Ku Klux Klan and swastikas on social media.

Ossoff also mentioned Collins’ son-in-law, David Alan Shear II, who, according to CNN, shared Nazi images and antisemitic materials online. Collins said that he condemns antisemitism and accused Ossoff of rhetoric that, he said, causes threats against his family.

Collins, in turn, criticized Ossoff for supporting Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, as well as for contributions from Reid Hoffman, whose name appeared in materials from the Jeffrey Epstein case. Ossoff responded that Collins had voted against a previous attempt to release those materials.

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