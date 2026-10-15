The World Medical Association, at its 77th annual General Assembly in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, reaffirmed without objection a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in all World Health Organization programs and mechanisms related to the International Health Regulations. Taipei Times reports, citing the Taiwan Medical Association.

Association resolution

The General Assembly considered a document adopted by the World Medical Association Council in April in Belgrade. At that time, the organization also sent an open letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling for Taiwan's meaningful participation in the World Health Assembly.

In the letter, the association stated that the continued exclusion of Taiwan is counterproductive and potentially dangerous to future global health security. The WMA also noted that Taiwan has considerable experience and material resources that are useful to the international community.

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Validity of the decision

Under WMA rules, a reaffirmed resolution cannot be submitted for review during the next five years. The Taiwan Medical Association stated that the formal reaffirmation of the document demonstrates support for Taiwan's participation in the global health system and allows the resolution to remain in force in the coming years.

The Taiwan Medical Association was represented at the assembly by its secretary-general, Chang Pi-chen. Before the meeting, he coordinated work with Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's representative offices in like-minded states, and also communicated with delegates from Europe, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. The Taiwan Medical Association said it would continue to develop contacts with international medical organizations and advocate for Taiwan's meaningful participation in the WHO, the World Health Assembly and mechanisms related to the International Health Regulations.

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