Volodymyr Zelenskyy left Downing Street after an hour-long meeting with Andy Burnham.

The talks concluded without any interaction with the press.

After the meeting, both leaders continued to talk animatedly on their way out of the British prime minister’s residence. Bernam escorted Zelenskyy to his car and shook his hand in farewell.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of Great Britain.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in the meeting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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