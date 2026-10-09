Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been found in Israel

Female mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been detected in northern and central Israel. The country’s Ministry of Ecology has instructed local authorities to step up measures to prevent and eliminate the insects in order to reduce the risk of the infection spreading and protect public health.

Particular attention should be paid to municipalities where infected mosquitoes have been found. The ministry has called for expanded efforts in monitoring, public awareness, prevention, and mosquito control.

These actions are part of the ongoing surveillance the ministry conducts throughout the year, with particular emphasis on the mosquito activity season.

In the north of the country, mosquitoes carrying the virus have been detected in the following towns and districts:

Yokneam ;

the territory of the Megiddo Regional Council.

In central Israel, infected mosquitoes were recorded in the following locations:

Ramat HaSharon ;

Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut ;

the territory of the Kohav Yair–Tzur Yigal Local Council.

Laboratories of the Israeli Ministry of Health have confirmed that the female mosquitoes found are carriers of the West Nile virus.

West Nile fever is a viral disease transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes typically acquire the virus after coming into contact with infected birds.

Most infected people do not develop symptoms. However, the disease may be accompanied by fever, headache, and weakness.

In rare cases, the infection leads to severe neurological complications, including encephalitis and meningitis.

In recent years, mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been detected in Israel on multiple occasions. Such cases are most frequently reported during the summer and fall months.

In 2024, the country recorded a record-high number of West Nile fever cases. In light of these new findings, authorities are stepping up monitoring and measures aimed at reducing the risk of the infection spreading.

Earlier, the Israeli Ministry of Health reported the death of a patient in his 70s who had been hospitalized with complications from West Nile fever. This is the first recorded death from this disease in the country this season.

In the Netherlands, 44 cases of West Nile virus infection have already been confirmed. The number of people who have contracted West Nile fever continues to rise.

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