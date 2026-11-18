On Tuesday, November 17, hundreds of people gathered outside the Serbian National Assembly building to congratulate the newly elected representatives from the opposition “Student List,” which won a majority in parliament. Representatives of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party were met with boos, and someone in the crowd poured yogurt on actress and former lawmaker Lidija Vukičević.

The first session of the newly elected National Assembly began at 10:00 a.m. Hundreds of citizens gathered in front of the parliament building waving Serbian flags, cheering “Victory!” as they welcomed representatives of the “Student List.”

When members of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)—supported by former President Aleksandar Vučić—arrived at the building, those present greeted them with boos. Actress Lidija Vukičević was among those who faced the crowd’s reaction—someone in the crowd poured yogurt on her.

undefined

After the parliamentary session began, the protesters dispersed. A total of 244 deputies are participating in the session. The agenda includes the confirmation of parliamentary mandates, the election of the speaker and deputy speakers of parliament, the appointment of the secretary-general, the formation of working bodies, and the determination of the composition of permanent parliamentary delegations to international institutions.

This was reported by N1.

As a reminder, Serbia’s new parliament convened for the first time on November 17.

Deputies from the Student List took the oath of office in the Serbian parliament.

Serbia’s student movement plans to halt arms trade with Israel.

Read us on