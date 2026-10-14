Video: Zelenskyy Arrives in the U.K. and Will Meet with the King

On October 14, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation arrived in the United Kingdom on an official visit.

According to the head of state, the visit’s agenda includes an audience with His Majesty King Charles III, as well as talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The main topics of the meetings will be a wide range of security issues, as well as the development of measures aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to King Charles III, the head of government, and all of Great Britain for their consistent support.

Sources: social media account of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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