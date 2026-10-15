India asks UN for report on Pakistan's actions in Kashmir — NDTV

India, during an interactive dialogue of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, asked when the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights would publish a report on Pakistan's steps in response to concerns over the situation in the part of Kashmir it controls. NDTV reports.

India's request to the UN Office

India's statement was delivered by Anuj Swaroop, First Secretary of its Permanent Mission to the UN. He referred to previous statements by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the High Commissioner regarding the situation in Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir.

Those statements referred to the need to promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigate deaths during actions by the armed forces and security forces. The Office also called for detained leaders of the Joint Awami Action Committee to be given access to legal representation and communication with their families, as well as for due process and a fair trial to be ensured.

Separately, the UN raised the issue of restrictions on internet access throughout Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir. The Office also called for meaningful political dialogue to address the grievances of the local population.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Unrest ahead of elections

In July, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for calm amid unrest ahead of elections to the Legislative Assembly, which took place on July 27. According to data he cited, dozens of people, mostly protesters as well as law enforcement personnel, had been reported killed since June.

Türk called for a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation into all deaths linked to the unrest and for full internet access to be ensured in the region. Swaroop, for his part, said that the UN human rights office applies a selective approach and stated that India is ready to cooperate with it in a spirit of partnership without selectivity and double standards.

India's statement came several days after New Delhi described the UN Office's comments on protests in Delhi as unacceptable interference in internal affairs. Last week, the Office expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society representatives, lawyers and journalists in the city.

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