In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspected a new section of a protective barrier being built along the country’s eastern border. The structure is set to extend from the Yarmouk River at the junction of the borders of Israel, Jordan and Syria to the city of Eilat in the south. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Barrier approximately 400 kilometers long

According to Netanyahu, most of the approximately 400-kilometer barrier will run along the border with Jordan. He said the structure is intended to complement the existing Israeli security zones on the borders with Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister also said that the new barrier will have drone-countering capabilities, without specifying technical details. Netanyahu described the work as large-scale and said that the Israel Defense Forces and reservists were involved. According to him, the project’s goal is to strengthen the protection of the population and prevent an invasion of the country.

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Defense minister’s statements

Netanyahu was accompanied at the site by Defense Minister Israel Katz, head of the Defense Ministry’s Borders and Seam Line Administration, reserve Major General Eran Ofir, commander of the 96th Division Brigadier General Oren Simha, and other commanders.

Katz said that the barrier is an important component of Israeli security and defense plans. At the same time, he stressed the need for an active offensive policy toward Iran and more immediate threats.

Later that day, Netanyahu announced a planned security meeting with Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet security service director David Zini, and Mossad chief Roman Gofman. The visit to the eastern border took place less than two weeks before the 2026 Knesset elections.

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