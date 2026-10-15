The Italian Confederation of Hauliers, Conftrasporto, said it may consider a nationwide strike due to the rapid rise in fuel prices. The organization called on the government to urgently convene a meeting with industry associations, ANSA reports.

Demand to the government

Conftrasporto President Pasquale Russo said that without such a meeting, the confederation would consider a strike across the country. According to him, the excessive price increases affecting the freight transport sector have created an extremely tense situation among transport companies.

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Protests are spreading

Conftrasporto said spontaneous protests by hauliers are already taking place in certain areas of Italy. According to the confederation, they are spreading, while carriers in some regions, primarily in the south of the country, are organizing to block roads.

In the Cosenza area, protests by truck drivers have caused a fuel crisis: most filling stations have completely run out of petrol and diesel fuel. There are also reports of long queues and traffic jams.

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