Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that during violence against Druze in Syria’s Suwayda in 2025, he spoke with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. According to Netanyahu, this brief conversation stopped the mass killings. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

At a conference with representatives of the Druze community, the Israeli prime minister described the conversation as very brief and sharp. He added that work was still ongoing but that he could not disclose details.

Statements about strikes in Damascus

Netanyahu also said that Israel struck the Ministry of Defense in Damascus and a target at the presidential palace complex. According to him, he called al-Sharaa afterward.

The prime minister stressed his commitment to protecting the Druze community. He said that he would not allow mass killings and would seek people’s return to their homes.

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Violence in Suwayda

In July 2025, clashes escalated in the Druze city of Suwayda in southern Syria. At the time, reports and videos spread of violence and humiliation of members of the Druze community.

In one video, armed men forcibly shaved the moustaches of Druze religious leaders. Israeli Druze said that 80-year-old Mirkhaj Shahin, who was filmed in such a video, was later killed.

Amid the escalation, the Israel Defense Forces increased their presence on the border with Syria. In July 2025, the Israeli military struck the headquarters of the General Staff of the Syrian authorities in Damascus, from where, according to the IDF, operations were coordinated and forces were sent to Suwayda. Al-Sharaa subsequently accused Israel of trying to destabilize Syria.

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