In the United States, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is no longer the special envoy of President Donald Trump’s administration to the Shield of the Americas coalition. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed this to NewsNation, a partner of The Hill.

Special envoy mandate has ended

In an interview, Pigott said that Noem’s term as envoy had ended. He did not specify the reasons for the termination of her mandate. At the same time, the spokesperson said that Noem remains at the State Department as a senior adviser.

According to Pigott, she will also continue working on the Shield of the Americas initiative. He did not specify what duties Noem will perform as part of this work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Appointment after work at the department

President Trump announced Noem’s appointment as special envoy for the newly created Shield of the Americas initiative after she was dismissed from her position as Homeland Security Secretary in March. CBS News was the first to report that Noem was no longer serving as special envoy.

Pigott called the personnel change part of the normal process for such positions and stressed that the administration remains committed to implementing the president’s agenda.

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