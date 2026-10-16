Annual inflation in Italy stood at 4.2% in September, compared with 3.3% in August, reaching its highest level in three years. The National Institute of Statistics, Istat, confirmed the preliminary estimate released at the end of last month, ANSA English reports.

Energy products accelerated price growth

According to Istat, the main factor behind accelerating inflation was the movement in energy prices. The annual growth rate of prices for regulated energy goods rose from 18.6% to 25.8%, while that for unregulated goods increased from 17% to 22.5%.

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The rise in prices for unprocessed food products also accelerated, from 3.8% to 5.5%. Price growth for services related to recreation, repair and personal care amounted to 2.9%, after 2.6% in August. For transport services, the figure rose from 0.8% to 1.6%.

Monthly dynamics and consumer basket

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index increased by 0.7% in September. The index of the so-called consumer basket, which includes food, household goods and personal hygiene products, rose by 1.5% year on year. In August, its annual growth was 0.9%.

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