The Jewish National Fund of Israel has approved a budget of NIS 33 million to support 22 communities in northern Israel located 2–5 km from the Lebanese border. As The Jerusalem Post reports, communities evacuated during the hostilities that had previously received no assistance from the fund will receive NIS 1.5 million each for reconstruction and infrastructure development.

Funds for infrastructure

The funding is intended for infrastructure development, modernization and reinforcement of public buildings, including kindergartens, community centers and dining halls. The funds are also allocated for developing open public spaces. Residents and local authorities will independently determine the specific projects.

The program includes, among others, the kibbutzim of Maayan Baruch and Dan in the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Beit Hillel, Ramot Naftali, Liman, Ibn Menachem, Elkosh, Goren, Manot, Avdon, Kerem Ben Zimra and Alma. It also includes other communities in the Mevo'ot HaHermon Regional Council.

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Differentiated support

The fund is applying a support model that takes into account the distance from the Lebanese border and the scale of damage inflicted on communities. Communities on the front line, including Kibbutz Manara and Moshav Dovev, may receive between NIS 2.5 million and NIS 3 million each.

At the next stage, the fund plans to provide approximately NIS 1 million each to communities located 5–9 km from the border. In the coming days, the fund's professional teams are expected to visit the communities to compile a list of projects; their implementation is planned to begin in approximately a month and a half.

The fund also reported other investments in northern cities and regional centers. According to the publication, approximately NIS 35 million has already been allocated for Tiberias; Karmiel, Afula and Beit She'an were also mentioned.

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