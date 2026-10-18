In the city of Gwalior in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, a truck drove into people near the Sheetla Mata temple. At least 12 people were killed and dozens more were injured, Anadolu Agency reports, citing police.

Truck lost control

According to senior police officer Dharmveer Singh, the truck, which was carrying paddy rice, lost control on a steep road. It then crashed into the outer wall and gates of the Sheetla Mata temple, near which worshippers were gathered.

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Singh said that 39 people were taken to hospital after the crash. According to him, 12 of those hospitalized died. Police also reported dozens of injured people.

Investigation ongoing

Local civil official Ruchika Chauhan said that an investigation is ongoing. Its purpose is to determine the reasons why the truck lost control on the slope and crashed into the temple structures.

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