Poland searches for possible crash site of unidentified object — RMF24

In Poland, south of Lublin, the military has begun an inspection amid suspicion that an unidentified object may have violated the country’s airspace on the night of October 18. This was reported by RMF24, citing the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

Searches south of Lublin

A ground search-and-rescue group from Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces was sent to the area. The military is searching for the object’s possible crash site. Police and the Military Gendarmerie have also been involved in the inspection.

The command stated that it is checking the recorded radar signal and reports from residents of nearby settlements.

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Airspace violation not confirmed

According to the Polish military, the inspection is intended to determine the nature of the possible object or confirm that the recorded signal may have resulted from meteorological phenomena or anomalies.

As of the time the statement was published, a violation of Poland’s airspace had not been confirmed. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command continues to monitor the situation. The military promised to provide additional information after the inspection is completed and the details of the incident are confirmed.

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