In the United States, President Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with internal discussions, is placing responsibility for problems with the Republicans’ election strategy on senior aides and political advisers. As Korea Herald reports, he is questioning campaign spending, the approach to redistricting and the selection of candidates ahead of the November 3 vote.

Trump is not a candidate in these elections, but he has repeatedly urged supporters to vote as if his name were on the ballot. He is actively holding campaign events, while polls indicate a likely Democratic victory in the House of Representatives. The outcome of the Senate elections remains unpredictable, according to polling data.

Disputes between advisers

The main disagreements have arisen around James Blair, a longtime Trump aide and head of the MAGA Inc. super PAC, as well as White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. According to sources cited by the publication, Trump expressed complaints to Blair over the management of campaign funds, while some officials and allies of the president raised questions about Wiles’ control over political work.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle rejected this characterization of the situation, calling it unfounded speculation. Wiles did not respond to a request for comment. On Friday, Trump publicly backed her, calling her smart and tough and saying that she would remain in her position.

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Spending and redistricting

According to public records, MAGA Inc. has already spent about $200 million on the campaign. One source said it remains unclear whether Trump will approve additional spending before the elections, as Republicans’ polling numbers in key races are not improving.

The president also demanded an explanation for why redistricting, which he personally supported, had not given Republicans a clearer advantage. Texas is of particular concern, where Republicans redrew the electoral map in hopes of winning additional seats. At the same time, some party representatives fear that the new boundaries could make incumbent members of Congress more vulnerable.

Blair’s work abroad

Tensions intensified after Blair and Chris LaCivita, who co-managed Trump’s 2024 campaign with him, traveled to Republika Srpska, a self-governing region of Bosnia. The New York Times reported that they received substantial payments for advising the regional authorities ahead of local elections.

Trump called Blair and LaCivita outside consultants and said he would immediately fire them if a conflict of interest were found. Blair himself called the mutual accusations absurd and counterproductive. According to two sources, his return to the White House after the midterm elections, which Trump had previously announced, is now unlikely.

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