China unveiled interceptor drones with artificial intelligence-based guidance systems and other unmanned equipment at an international counterterrorism forum in Beijing. The Great Wall-2026 forum ran from Tuesday to Thursday and brought together more than 320 defense experts and military delegates from 62 countries, the South China Morning Post reports.

Unmanned systems at the exhibition

The equipment on display included low-cost high-speed interceptor drones with AI guidance systems. They are designed to neutralize small, low-flying and slow unmanned aerial vehicles with high precision and rapid response.

The exhibition also featured humanoid robots, robotic dogs, unmanned ground vehicles, drone detection systems and laser defense systems. Their stated capabilities include reconnaissance, protection against and control of drone swarms, as well as precise responses to threats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warnings about new risks

Discussions at the forum focused on how artificial intelligence and unmanned systems enhance counterterrorism capabilities while also creating new unconventional security risks. According to Chinese state television channel CCTV, the AI technologies presented at the exhibition cover the entire cycle of counterterrorism operations, from situation assessment and incident response to evaluating operational results.

Forum participants warned that terrorist organizations may increasingly use autonomous drones, drone swarms, encrypted communication channels and AI for radicalization, recruitment, financing and carrying out complex attacks in various areas. They also stressed the need for international coordination to regulate autonomous intelligent systems, including their sale, acquisition, use and disposal.

Wu Mingxi, an expert in military intelligence and systems, told CCTV that developers of large language models should configure them to prevent their misuse for training and preparation. He also warned that generative AI could be used to create deepfakes and disinformation, as well as for research and development of new equipment for attacks.

Read us on