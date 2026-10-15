US President Donald Trump wished Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery after surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. The Vatican said the pontiff’s postoperative recovery was proceeding normally and that all medical indicators remained within normal ranges.

Statement by the US president

Speaking to reporters before departing Arizona, Trump described cancer as a serious matter. At the same time, he said he had heard favorable forecasts and expressed support for the head of the Catholic Church.

The US president also said that the pontiff’s brother, Louis Prevost, is his friend and a supporter of the MAGA movement. As RMF24 reports, US Vice President J.D. Vance also expressed support for Leo XIV. In a post on the X platform, he said that his family was praying for the pontiff’s health and that millions of American Christians were thinking of him.

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Course of recovery

The Pope underwent surgery on Tuesday. Intraoperative examinations confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, one of the most common forms of lung cancer.

Vance also conveyed wishes for good health to Louis Prevost. Deborah Prevost, the wife of the pontiff’s brother, told CBS News that her husband has blood cancer.

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