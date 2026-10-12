Video equipment from Chinese cars filmed military exercises in Norway

During military exercises, the Norwegian Armed Forces discovered that civilian vehicles rented from Hertz (First Rent A Car Norway AS) were automatically recording video and storing data.

An investigation revealed that the rental company is owned by Sweden’s Volvo Cars (with a market capitalization estimated at approximately $4.29 billion), whose majority shareholder, with a 78.65% stake, is the Chinese Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Due to a lack of alternative transportation, it was decided not to suspend the use of these cars during the exercises.

The Norwegian security services PST and the National Security Authority (NSM) warn that information from more than 200 electronic sensors in modern cars could be used by Chinese intelligence to track and record movements.

This was reported by DN.

U.S. energy officials are warning of a serious security threat identified in renewable energy infrastructure: unauthorized communication devices not listed in the documentation have been found in some Chinese-made inverters and batteries.

In the U.S., “ship-to-shore” cranes manufactured by the Chinese company ZPMC have been likened to a Trojan horse. Senior U.S. officials are increasingly concerned that giant Chinese-made cranes operating in American ports across the country—including several used by the military—could provide Beijing with a potential espionage tool.

Read us on