Authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab province plan to ban items equipped with hidden cameras and recording devices, including pens, glasses and watches. As Dawn reports, the decision was made to protect citizens’ privacy and personal data, especially those of women and children.

Liability for use and sale

Punjab’s Home Department stated that such items can be used for spying. The department warned of strict legal measures for the use, purchase and sale of spy and concealed electronic devices. According to the department, the illegal use of items with hidden cameras may entail severe penalties.

The department also reported complaints about the use of such devices for illegal surveillance, harassment and blackmail. Punjab Home Department Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi told Dawn that an official notification on the introduction of the ban is expected to be issued within a few days. According to him, the decision was announced in advance so that owners would have time to dispose of such items.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Petition concerning smart glasses

At the same time, the Lahore High Court is considering a public-interest petition concerning the unregulated import and sale of smart glasses with cameras and microphones. It points to possible threats to privacy, human dignity and national security.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Meta smart glasses are openly sold online and in stores in Lahore, although Pakistan is not listed among the company’s official markets. During the hearing, the court instructed the federal government to submit a proposal to the federal cabinet regarding the unregulated import and sale of such glasses.

Read us on