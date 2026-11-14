Disruptions in air travel to the U.S. have affected operations at airports in Europe and Asia — BBC

Some airports in Europe and Asia have reported disruptions to flights to and from the United States. This was caused by a ban on flights departing from the United States, which was imposed earlier due to communication issues.

In particular, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is reporting delays on flights from Philadelphia and Atlanta. Flights from Miami and New York to Madrid’s Barajas Airport are also experiencing delays.

Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport reports cancellations of flights from Dallas and Chicago. Several other flights are delayed.

A flight scheduled to depart from Frankfurt Airport in Germany for Atlanta at 10:30 a.m. local time has been canceled, as has the 10:55 a.m. flight to Detroit.

In addition, Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea, reports delays in the arrival of flights from Honolulu and Los Angeles. Departures to Minneapolis and Seattle are also delayed.

This was reported by the BBC.

Canada has offered assistance to the U.S. due to the suspension of flights.

SpiceJet flights from Dubai have been canceled amid reports of debt.

Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai through March 2027.

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