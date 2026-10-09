Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads in New York with her Chanel bag

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was spotted by the paparazzi in New York wearing a sheer cape and carrying a Chanel bag. The star was in a great mood and smiled at the photographers.

The paparazzi caught Catherine Zeta-Jones near the ABC Theater in New York. She looked stunning, and upon noticing the photographers, she smiled and waved at them.

The actress was wearing a black top and black flared pants. Over that, she wore a dark chocolate-colored sheer cape, which was long in the back and fluttered beautifully as she walked.

Catherine completed her look with black sheer high-heeled shoes and a small black quilted Chanel bag with a short handle, gold hardware, and a gold chain. She held the bag in front of her.

The star styled her hair in curls and wore makeup featuring voluminous lashes, pink blush, and brown lipstick. She accessorized her ears with large earrings and her hands with gemstone rings.

Source: TSN

As a reminder, Uma Thurman wowed the crowd with an elegant look in a black tuxedo dress in New York.

Jessica Alba wowed with a stylish look at Paris Fashion Week.

Milan Fashion Week presented the Spring/Summer 2027 collections — The National.

Saint Laurent showcased a gold-themed collection at Paris Fashion Week — Asharq Al-Awsat.

Brooks Neider turned heads with a revealing look at Paris Fashion Week.

Read us on