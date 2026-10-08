Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko continues to work to preserve the legacy of his 11-year-old daughter, Kai-Yevdokiya, following the death of her mother, American actress Hayden Panettiere. The athlete stated that he plans to pay off the late actress’s tax debt out of his own pocket to protect her assets from penalties.

Hayden Panettiere left behind outstanding financial obligations. Specifically, these include income tax returns for the year 2025, which are due by October 15, 2026. The amount owed is approximately $30,000.

Vladimir Klitschko has expressed serious concern about the situation. He fears that if payments are delayed, interest and penalties for noncompliance will be assessed on the actress’s estate. This would cause direct financial harm to 11-year-old Kai, who, in the absence of a will, has become the sole heir to her mother’s estate. Panettiere’s estate is estimated to be worth $6 million.

To prevent the devaluation of his daughter’s assets, the boxer filed a petition with a Los Angeles court requesting that he be appointed temporary guardian of the estate. In his statement, Klitschko emphasized that he would use his own money to pay the full $30,000 tax.

The athlete noted that he would initially advance his own funds and, only after the probate case is officially opened and an administrator is appointed, would he seek reimbursement of this amount from the deceased’s assets. These urgent steps are necessitated by the fact that there is currently no official representative to protect the interests of Panettiere’s estate.

This information came to light in court documents obtained by The Daily Mail.

An autopsy revealed the cause of actress Hayden Panettiere’s death.

The last photos of Hayden Panettiere before her death have been released.

American actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in the TV series “Heroes” and “Nashville,” as well as for being the former fiancée of Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, died at the age of 36.



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