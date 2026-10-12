On October 11, 2026, two concerts connected with The Beach Boys took place in the United States almost simultaneously. The band's touring lineup led by Mike Love performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, while Al Jardine appeared with the Pet Sounds Band at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, California. Rolling Stone reports.

Mike Love's performance in Nashville

Before the concert began, actor John Stamos and the musician's son Brian Love told viewers that Love was in poor health. After the curtain opened, he was seated in a chair at the center of the stage. For the second concert in a row, Love did not perform the lead vocal parts: the musicians in his band took them on, while he sang backing vocals.

Love told the audience that he had health problems but wanted to come to the Ryman Auditorium. The concert also featured harmonica player Mickey Raphael, who has long played with Willie Nelson, and the country duo LoCash. The performance ended with Fun, Fun, Fun, after which Love stood up with the help of his colleagues as the curtain came down.

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In a letter to fans published several hours before the concert, Stamos suggested that the Nashville performance could have been Love's last with the band. At the same time, The Beach Boys' schedule still includes concerts in Orlando on November 11, in Bristol on November 13, and in Enoch, Alberta, in May 2027.

Guests at Al Jardine's concert

In Cerritos, guitarist David Marks and Bruce Johnston joined Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band. Johnston left Love's touring lineup in February after six decades of work. Johnston and Jardine performed together for the first time in more than a decade.

Marks played on several songs, including Surfin’ Safari and I Get Around. Johnston joined performances of Do You Wanna Dance? and You’re So Good to Me. The 1977 album The Beach Boys Love You was also performed in full during the concert. Marilyn Wilson joined the performance of Let’s Put Our Hearts Together, while the 1979 song It’s a Beautiful Day, according to Rolling Stone, was performed at a concert for the first time by one of The Beach Boys members. Dean Torrence and Carnie Wilson joined Jardine, Marks and Johnston in the finale.

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