In South Korea, prosecutors have charged without detention a rapper who took part in Mnet's hip-hop show Show Me the Money. He is suspected of buying and using marijuana, including cannabis-infused gummy candies.

Suspected drug purchases

As Korea Herald reports, prosecutors believe the rapper, aged between 40 and 49, bought marijuana and cannabis candies from a dealer aged between 30 and 39 at a club in Seoul's western Mapo district in November 2025.

Prosecutors also suspect that he bought marijuana from another dealer in August and used it several times. The rapper was detained in August, after which investigators continued the probe. He was charged last Friday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the dealer

The investigation began with the case of the first dealer, who was detained and charged in July on suspicion of growing marijuana at home and making gummy candies. According to investigators, he grew marijuana from August 2024 to June 2026.

Investigators believe the man sold about 105 grams of marijuana and 50 candies, earning approximately 8 million won, or about $6,000. While examining his case, law enforcement officers found evidence that the rapper and another person had bought and used marijuana products.

KBS showed footage of the rapper's detention in the residential Yongsan district in central Seoul and the search of his home. According to the broadcaster, investigators found substances they believe to be marijuana and liquid cannabis. A preliminary drug test also returned a positive result for marijuana. The Suwon Major Crimes Investigation Division plans to expand the investigation into other suspected buyers.

Read us on