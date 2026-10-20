Actress Christina Applegate said that doctors reviewed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and told her that she does not have this autoimmune disease. Applegate spoke about this on the MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who lives with multiple sclerosis, Rolling Stone reports.

The actress's reaction

According to Applegate, the news did not bring her relief. She took a break from working on the podcast in March to process the words of the doctor who told her that she does not have multiple sclerosis. The actress said she was in shock because her symptoms had not disappeared and now have no explanation.

Applegate noted that she still uses a wheelchair during visits to the doctor because she cannot independently walk from the car to the office. She stressed that the incorrect diagnosis does not mean a sudden improvement in her condition and expects medical professionals to determine how and why the mistake occurred.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The diagnosis was made in 2021

The actress was told she had multiple sclerosis five years ago. In 2024, she said that she might have experienced symptoms that she associated with the disease six or seven years before the diagnosis: in particular, her leg would buckle while filming the series Dead to Me.

Marwa Kaisey, a neurologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center who also took part in the podcast, said that misdiagnoses of multiple sclerosis occur quite often. According to her, there is no single definitive test that could indisputably confirm or rule out the disease. The doctor noted that nearly one in five patients who had been told for years that they had multiple sclerosis did not actually have it.

In 2023, Applegate announced that she was stopping acting on camera and intended to focus on voice acting.

Read us on