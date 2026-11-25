King Charles III of Great Britain likely reached out to Meghan Markle following the arrest of her father, Thomas Markle, in the United States. The monarch may have expressed his sympathy to the Duchess of Sussex, according to royal expert Jenny Bond.

In an interview with Sky News, Bond noted that communication between Charles, Harry, and Meghan continues, despite the long-standing rift between Princes Harry and William.

According to the expert, there are currently no signs of a reconciliation between the royal brothers. At the same time, she believes that the king maintains good relations with both of his sons and tries to stay in touch with the family.

Bond speculated that following Thomas Markle’s arrest, Charles may have personally expressed his support to Meghan. However, there is no information about any possible meetings between members of the royal family. The expert emphasized that any contact that could contribute to a reconciliation must remain private.

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, was arrested in the U.S. on federal charges of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Mirror.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 6 in Florida, federal agents detained 82-year-old Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The allegations concern the alleged possession of images depicting child sexual abuse.

Later, Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was released on bail following his arrest as part of the criminal proceedings, according to media reports.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance following the arrest of her father, Thomas Markle. On the morning of November 10, she arrived at the European Parliament in Brussels with her husband, Prince Harry.

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