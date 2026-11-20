American singer and actress Miley Cyrus is reportedly set to get married soon. According to media reports, the 33-year-old artist and her fiancé, 28-year-old musician and actor Max Morando, are planning to get married this coming weekend—November 21–22.

However, details of the upcoming ceremony have not yet been disclosed.

Sources have said that the event will take place in Southern California. But what the ceremony and celebration will be like remains unknown.

Interestingly, Cyrus may have recently hinted to her fans that she is getting married. While performing in October at a concert venue in Hollywood, she brought Morando onto the stage by the arm before singing the song “Let’s Get Married.”





TMZ reported this.

Miley Cyrus has confirmed her relationship with the famous musician for the first time.

Read us on