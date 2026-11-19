Former UFC champion Conor McGregor gave his employees around the world an extra day off so they could enjoy a new game. In total, about 400 employees received this opportunity.

Former UFC champion in two weight classes, Conor McGregor, gave his companies’ staff a unique gift. The Irish superstar decided to give his employees an extra day off to celebrate the long-awaited release of the cult video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

The 38-year-old fighter published an official announcement, delighting his team with the news of a day off on Thursday, November 19. The Irishman’s decision applies to absolutely all of his employees, regardless of where in the world they work.

“In honor of tomorrow’s release of GTA, I’m announcing to my entire team—consisting of 400 employees across different countries and continents—that you have the day off tomorrow! Enjoy the game! Your friend, boss Conor McGregor,” the athlete wrote.

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