63-year-old Quentin Tarantino Becomes a Father for the Third Time — People
American director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer and actress Daniella Pick Tarantino, have welcomed their third child. The couple already has two older children.
It is known that Daniella gave birth to a boy, though the exact date is unknown.
“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a boy,” a representative for the celebrity couple said.
Source: People
As a reminder, an unknown intruder broke into Quentin Tarantino’s California estate.
Tarantino commented on the case involving the murder of Ukrainian woman Hutchins and Baldwin.
A star of Tarantino’s films was arrested for domestic violence against his wife.