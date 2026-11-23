It is known that Daniella gave birth to a boy, though the exact date is unknown.

“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a boy,” a representative for the celebrity couple said.

Source: People

As a reminder, an unknown intruder broke into Quentin Tarantino’s California estate.

Tarantino commented on the case involving the murder of Ukrainian woman Hutchins and Baldwin.