Musician Herbert (Gera) Morales, founder of the Russian reggae band Jah Division, has died at the age of 64. His daughter, Mila Morales, announced his death on November 20.

She described her father as a pioneer of reggae culture in Russia and noted that he left behind not only a musical legacy but also an entire culture and philosophy.

Herbert Morales founded Jah Division in the early 1990s together with poet Alexander Delfinov. His father was the Cuban revolutionary Leopoldo Morales, a comrade-in-arms of Che Guevara, and his mother came from the Russian noble family of the Zakharins.

In 2023, the musician moved to Israel, where he lived for the last few years. He will be buried there on November 22.

Source: Mila Morales

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