Ukrainian blogger Vladislava Kolesnichenko, known as Vlada Rogovenko, was detained in the United States on October 12, 2026. According to records from Brovard County in Florida, she is charged with domestic violence and is being held in custody under a separate federal warrant.

Rogovenko rose to fame through her participation in the reality show “Supermodel Ukrainian Style.” According to available information, the Sunrise Police Department arrested her in connection with a domestic violence case. Details of the alleged domestic dispute have not yet been disclosed.

In addition, the record indicates a federal arrest. This may indicate a different legal status or a separate case; however, the provided data does not contain any information confirming the involvement of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Reports regarding the possibility of her release on bail also require further confirmation.

According to available information, the blogger lives in the U.S. and recently gave birth to her third child.

Detention does not imply proven guilt. The circumstances of the case and the official grounds for Vladyslava Kolesnichenko’s detention require further clarification.

Source: Buddha

As a reminder, the ex-husband of blogger Anastasia Skalnytska declared a salary of only 645 UAH.

Prior to this, Skalnytska accused her ex-husband of infidelity and called him a con artist.

The wife of a priest from Khmelnytskyi has become a blogger and is racking up millions of views.

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