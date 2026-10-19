Tim McGraw inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame — Rolling Stone

Country performer Tim McGraw was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at the CMA Theater in Nashville during the 31st annual Medallion Ceremony. As Rolling Stone reports, he was honored in the modern-era artist category. Songwriter Paul Overstreet and the late brothers Ralph and Carter Stanley were also inducted into the Hall of Fame in the veteran-era artist category.

McGraw's speech

In his speech, McGraw recalled arriving in Nashville from his hometown of Start, Louisiana, on May 9, 1989. That same day, his musical hero Keith Whitley, a former member of Ralph Stanley's Clinch Mountain Boys, died at the age of 34. A year before his death, Whitley scored one of his five chart-topping hits with “When You Say Nothing at All,” written by Overstreet.

McGraw received his ceremonial medallion from Randy Owen of Alabama. Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson performed for the new Hall of Fame member. The performer's wife, Faith Hill, was among the ceremony's guests, supporting the artists with applause and leading the ovations. In his speech, McGraw said he hopes to one day see Hill inducted into the Hall of Fame.

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Lady A's performance

One of the evening's key performances was Lady A's rendition of McGraw's 2004 song “Live Like You Were Dying.” The song was written by Craig Wiseman and Tim Nichols. The previous month, Lady A lead singer Charles Kelley announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer and intended to begin treatment.

Billy Strings, Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Blake Shelton, Molly Tuttle and Patty Loveless also performed at the ceremony. Loveless concluded the evening with the traditional song “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

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