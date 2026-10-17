Rapper and soldier Yarmak baptized his newborn son

Ukrainian rapper and soldier Oleksandr Yarmak, known by the stage name Yarmak, had his newborn son baptized. The boy’s godfather is the artist’s longtime colleague, TV personality Zhenya Yanovich.

Zhenya Yanovich revealed that the baptism of two-month-old Svyatoslav took place on October 16. He shared several photos from the ceremony. In one of the photos, the host was holding little Svyatoslav in his arms while the priest performed the baptismal rite. In another photo, Yanovich was posing alongside Yarmak.

“There’s room for light. Yesterday, I became Svyatoslav Oleksandrovych’s godfather,” the TV host shared.

Zhenya Yanovich also recalled the TV series *How Style Was Forged*, in which he and Oleksandr Yarmak played best friends. As the TV host noted, it took 13 years for their strong friendship to evolve into a godparent relationship.

“From ‘Sanya, I’ve made up my mind’ and ‘Gus, you’re an idiot’ to ‘Godfather, congratulations!’—some 13 years,” the host joked.

Earlier, rapper Yarmak became a father for the second time and announced his child’s name.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV host and blogger Lesya Nikityuk shared what helps her recharge during a hectic filming schedule amid these challenging times for Ukraine. According to the star, photos of her young son and interacting with colleagues give her the most energy.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk admitted that she isn’t ready to spend large sums on expensive designer handbags.

Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk shared photos with her fiancé, military serviceman Dmytro Babchuk, for the first time in a long while.

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