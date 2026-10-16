13-year-old North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, responded to criticism of her appearance and her unconventional fashion choices. During a joint live stream with her mom on TikTok, the girl urged people not to judge her based solely on her appearance. North also rejected accusations that her style is demonic, and Kim Kardashian stood by her daughter.

"Stop saying I'm demonic. No, that's not true. Just because I like to dress this way, don't judge a book by its cover," the girl said.

Kim Kardashian, 45, suggested that such comments might be related to her daughter’s black dental veneers and piercings.

"Yes, I think people say that because of the black tooth caps, as well as the piercings and other things like that," Kardashian said.

North responded:

“But I don’t understand why you’re linking this to being demonic. I don’t get it.”

Her mother asked her if she cared what other people thought and made it clear that she didn’t consider other people’s opinions to be decisive.

Later in the episode, North talked about the white, gothic, Lolita-style outfit she wore for her first solo concert at The Vic in Chicago in September.

"I thought: if I’m going to perform at my first concert, I have to appear like an angel, dressed all in white. You know I’m not into anything demonic. I believe in Jesus. That’s exactly how I wanted to show you that I’m actually light, not darkness,” she explained.

Kardashian also shared that her daughter’s unusual style emerged as early as her childhood. According to the founder of the SKIMS brand, North had been interested in piercings since preschool and wanted specific ones.

"When she was little, I would take her to school, and all she wanted was to get her nose bridge and eyebrow pierced,” Kardashian recalled, adding, “In preschool, she even got a double eyebrow piercing and would come to school wearing fake jewelry.”

North also denied the suggestion that her style is linked to her parents’ divorce.

"So you can't say, 'Where did this style come from? Is it because of the divorce?' No, queen," she said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in 2022. In addition to North, the former couple has three other children: sons Saint and Psalm, and their youngest daughter, Chicago.

According to People, during the livestream, North responded to comments from users who called her appearance “demonic.”

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