Video: Maria Yefrosinina Faced a Wave of Online Criticism After Supporting Iryna Fedyshyn

Ukrainian TV host Maria Yefrosinina faced criticism on social media after expressing her support for singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who lost her daughter. Some users reacted negatively to the host’s stance and began accusing her.

Maria Yefrosinina recorded a video in which she addressed the criticism directed at Iryna Fedyshyn. She spoke about the “medieval superstitions” with which the singer is being criticized online.

In the host’s opinion, sharing personal information online—including pregnancy—is a personal decision for each individual. “A woman’s pregnancy is a sacred period. The loss of a child is a pain that remains within her forever. Whether or not to become pregnant is a decision made solely by the woman and her partner. Sharing the joy of happiness or the reality of grief is solely a matter of their worldview…” she said.

Yefrosinina emphasized that women who hide their pregnancies out of fear of jinxing them may experience the loss of a child just as deeply as those who openly talk about their condition.

“Thousands of women still hide their pregnancies because of these medieval superstitions, and yet they still experience miscarriages, missed pregnancies, and a host of other problems that are in no way affected by whether they’ve thrown a gender reveal party or are quietly sleeping together with an ultrasound photo… A woman supporting another woman in times of sorrow and joy—that’s what keeps us human in this grim news meat grinder… Take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” the host concluded.

In the comments under Maria Yefrosinina’s video, users noted not only her words of support but also her appearance and behavior during the recording. Some commenters were outraged that the host was discussing the miscarriage and grief in Iryna Fedyshyn’s family while in the bathroom, brushing her hair and wearing a hotel robe.

Some users called this behavior disrespectful toward others’ grief and accused Yefrosinina of exploiting people’s pain for publicity.

“These people are in deep grief! Let them mourn their loss in peace! Nobody needs all your grand words—except for your attempt to gain publicity off others’ pain! Just shut up already!” wrote one commenter.

Other users also criticized the video’s format and the host’s manner of expressing sympathy.

“She’s combing her curls, wearing a bathrobe, and expressing sympathy.”

“There’s this thing called ‘tact’—unfortunately, you don’t have any of it.”

“Brushing your hair and expressing sympathy—that’s a bit much. Show some respect—in a bathrobe…”

Similar comments appeared not only on Facebook but also on Instagram. The video was also discussed on Threads. Psychologist Olena Kholodenko published a separate post on this topic, suggesting a discussion on how to appropriately express condolences to someone experiencing grief.

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In the comments, users continued to criticize the format of Yefrosinina’s post.

“To be honest, even the video itself evokes such strange feelings—people are grieving, and she’s filming it while getting ready to go somewhere, as if it were some kind of talk vlog and an interesting topic for discussion.”

“Pulling hair out of a comb while simultaneously brushing her own hair, as if showing sympathy—is this some new form of cringe?”

“Sometimes you just need to stay silent. You don’t always have to say anything. That’s the best kind of sympathy.”

Maria Yefrosinina responded succinctly to the online outrage. The host ironically noted that users are criticizing her even for brushing her hair during the recording.

“This has never happened before, and here we go again. By the way, under this video, I’m also ‘guilty of brushing my hair,’” Yefrosinina wrote.

Earlier, Iryna Fedyshyn’s husband described how doctors fought to save the singer’s life after she lost her daughter.

A terrible tragedy struck the family of singer Iryna Fedyshyn.

Marichka Padalko spoke out in defense of Iryna Fedyshyn after she lost her child.

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