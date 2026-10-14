Astafieva is developing UnderBooks—an app featuring Ukrainian audiobooks, in which she narrates the works herself, according to Channel 24.

UnderBooks was launched in 2023. It is a platform that helps promote Ukrainian literature in audio format.

Astafieva isn’t just a well-known figure whose name draws attention to the project—she narrates the books herself. Narrating literature isn’t just about speaking beautifully. You have to feel the text, work with intonation, and hold the listener’s attention.

That’s exactly why Dasha’s experience with audiobooks is worth considering when it comes to her participation in events dedicated to the Ukrainian language.

When famous people are invited to cultural events, there will always be those who disapprove of the choice. Astafieva also faces criticism, and for some, her past on-stage persona is still more important than what she does now.

The National Unity Radio Dictation is not a contest for the most impressive biography or the image that best suits someone. It is an event that unites people around the Ukrainian language. Promoting books, working with texts, and bringing Ukrainian literature to life are entirely in line with this goal.

While critics argue over who has the right to participate in language initiatives, Astafieva continues to work with Ukrainian literature. Her UnderBooks is an example of how popularity can be used to draw attention to books.

Source: Channel 24

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