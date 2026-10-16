"The Hobbit" and "Sherlock" star Martin Freeman got married for the first time — The Sun

British actor Martin Freeman, known for his roles in *The Hobbit* and the TV series *Sherlock*, has officially tied the knot for the first time. His bride is 34-year-old French actress Rachel Benaisse.

The couple did not publicly announce their wedding, but they recently appeared at a film event in London wearing wedding rings, which drew attention to the changes in the actors’ personal lives.

Martin and Rachel have been together for about six years.

As is well known, prior to that, the actor had lived in a common-law marriage with actress Amanda Abbington for 16 years. They have a 21-year-old daughter, Grace, and an 18-year-old son, Joe.

Freeman’s spokesperson confirmed the marriage in a statement to The Sun.

You might be interested in:

Mike Love performed while seated with The Beach Boys’ touring lineup in the U.S.

Actor RJ Mitt, from the series *Breaking Bad*, has died in the U.S.

Britney Spears released an unreleased song from 2001

Read us on