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"The Hobbit" and "Sherlock" star Martin Freeman got married for the first time — The Sun

UA NEWS 16 October 2026 11:01
"The Hobbit" and "Sherlock" star Martin Freeman got married for the first time — The Sun

British actor Martin Freeman, known for his roles in *The Hobbit* and the TV series *Sherlock*, has officially tied the knot for the first time. His bride is 34-year-old French actress Rachel Benaisse.

 

The couple did not publicly announce their wedding, but they recently appeared at a film event in London wearing wedding rings, which drew attention to the changes in the actors’ personal lives.

Martin and Rachel have been together for about six years.

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As is well known, prior to that, the actor had lived in a common-law marriage with actress Amanda Abbington for 16 years. They have a 21-year-old daughter, Grace, and an 18-year-old son, Joe.

Freeman’s spokesperson confirmed the marriage in a statement to The Sun.

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