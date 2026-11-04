Prince William and his son George cheered on Aston Villa in their match against Barcelona

Prince William of Wales traveled to Barcelona with his son George to support his favorite soccer club, Aston Villa. They attended the English team’s away match against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Prince William was spotted at Camp Nou Stadium with his eldest son, George, who began his studies at Eton College this year. They watched the match intently from the stands. In addition, William met with FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta before the match. A photo of the two of them was posted on the club’s official Instagram page.

“FC Barcelona is honored to welcome His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and His Royal Highness Prince George to Camp Nou. Thank you for joining us on this special Champions League evening featuring your favorite team, Aston Villa,” reads the caption accompanying the photo.

It’s worth noting that the prince has been a devoted Aston Villa fan since childhood. He attends the team’s matches whenever his schedule allows, and in recent years has even traveled specifically to watch the team play in Europe.

Source: FC Barcelona

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared some special fall photos.

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Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

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