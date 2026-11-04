In California, United States, actress Cynthia Erivo will play Afeni Shakur — the mother of rapper Tupac Shakur — in Universal Pictures’ upcoming biographical film about Snoop Dogg. Rolling Stone reports on her involvement in the project.

Afeni Shakur was a former member of the Black Panthers and a political activist. Several of her son’s songs were dedicated to her, including the 1995 single Dear Mama. A year after the song’s release, Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas and died a week later. A year after her son’s death, Afeni Shakur founded the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation and managed the rapper’s legacy. She died in 2016 at the age of 69.

Cast

Jonathan Daviss, known for the series Outer Banks, will play the lead role of Snoop Dogg. Kamron Jones will portray Tupac Shakur. The film will also feature Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre, Trae Hale as Suge Knight, Lauren London as Snoop Dogg’s mother Beverly Tate, and Layla DeLeon Hayes as his wife Shante.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Musician SwayvoTwain, whose real name is Michael D’Angelo Archer II, will portray The Notorious B.I.G. Algee Smith, Olly Sholotan, Kory Champagne and Jonica Booth have also joined the cast.

Production in California

The film is directed by Craig Brewer. Production is underway in California. The producers include Snoop Dogg, Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, as well as Allan Mandelbaum and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment. The film is expected to be released in theaters in August 2027.

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