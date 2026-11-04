A four-episode documentary series about Justin Timberlake is set to premiere on Apple TV in December. In it, the singer will share details of his life and comment on events that once attracted significant public attention.

According to one of the publication’s sources, Janet Jackson will also appear in the project. She will discuss the controversial wardrobe malfunction during their joint performance at the 2004 Super Bowl. Another source reports that Timberlake will comment on some recent statements made by his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears.

Fisher Stevens is directing the documentary series.

Timberlake has been collaborating with Apple TV since 2021, when he starred in the platform’s original film *Palmer*.

News of the documentary series emerged at a time when Timberlake has been making almost no public appearances. Last month, he performed as a guest artist at a Jay-Z concert in Paris, but has generally stayed out of the public eye since wrapping up his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour.

The tour was dedicated to his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which was released in March 2024.

In July 2025, the singer announced that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which affected some of his performances during the tour.

Fans noticed that during the international leg of the tour, Timberlake appeared sluggish and less energetic than usual. The artist himself suggested that this was due to nervous system damage and fatigue caused by Lyme disease.

“I’ve been dealing with some health issues, and I was diagnosed with Lyme disease. I’m sharing this not to get your sympathy, but to explain what I’ve been going through behind the scenes,” he wrote.

“If you’ve experienced this illness yourself or know someone who has, you understand that living with it can be exhausting both physically and psychologically,” the singer added.

The tour, which ended in July 2025, was also complicated by Timberlake’s legal case involving driving under the influence.

In June 2024, police pulled the artist over in Sag Harbor, New York, after he drove past a STOP sign without stopping and veered out of his lane. The incident occurred shortly before the start of his tour.

Source: Variety.

As a reminder, the famous American singer was arrested for drunk driving.

Timberlake stopped a concert because a fan was feeling unwell.

Justin Timberlake was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend.

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