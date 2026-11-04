Grigory Baklanov, star of the TV series *Catching Kaidash*, was injured during a performance

Ukrainian actor Grigory Baklanov suffered a serious injury right on stage during a performance of “The City.” The actor is also known for his role in the TV series “Catching Kaidash” and his appearance in the new film “Dovzhenko.”

On November 2, Grigory was on tour in Lviv. He was performing at the Lviv Opera and Ballet Theater. Baklanov was dancing on stage when he suddenly fell and clutched his knee.

As it turned out later, the actor’s knee had popped out of place. As a result, Grigory had to seek medical attention. The star of the series “Catching Kaidash” shared footage of himself leaving the emergency room and limping. According to Baklanov, the doctors advised him to rest.

Moreover, the actor joked as he addressed his fans and thanked them for filming him in their Stories during the performance, since the doctors were able to see exactly what had happened to him.

“I’m truly grateful when you post Stories. Thanks to you, the doctor just watched *The City*. And he was able to tell me exactly what to do: rest,” Grigory noted.

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