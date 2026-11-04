American host Jimmy Kimmel reacted to the U.S. midterm elections on Jimmy Kimmel Live, calling the Democrats’ success a blue tsunami. At the time the episode aired, not all results had yet been announced, but the host already believed that Democrats had won a convincing victory.

Jokes about the election results

As Rolling Stone reports, Kimmel referred to one of the Harvard models, which estimated the Republican Party’s chances of retaining control of the House of Representatives at around 5%. He joked that this probability could simply have been called a percentage rather than compared to rolling a 20 on a 20-sided die.

The host also joked about the number of seats won by Democrats, mentioning Vice President J.D. Vance. According to Kimmel, Donald Trump was reportedly angry and swearing as the voting results came in.

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Trump’s statements and control of Congress

Kimmel showed a clip in which Trump said he had 99% approval in Israel and could move there and become prime minister. The host mocked the statement, suggesting that Trump may have expected an unfavorable election result for himself.

During the broadcast, it was already clear that Democrats would gain control of the House of Representatives. Later, they also gained control of the Senate. Kimmel called it the beginning of a red wedding and ended the monologue with a joke about Trump being both a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time.

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