In Los Angeles, Carmen Jefferson filed a response to singer Stevie Wonder’s lawsuit seeking her eviction from a three-bedroom house in the Hollywood Hills. Jefferson is asking the court to order Wonder to carry out repairs to the residence. According to Rolling Stone, Wonder’s lawsuit alleges that she has lived there without paying rent since 1988.

Complaints about the condition of the residence

In a court response filed on Tuesday, Jefferson alleged a breach of the warranty of habitability. She claims that the house has damp or leaking ceilings and walls, holes in the walls, floor and carpeting, damaged window screens and plumbing, as well as dampness and mold.

She is asking the court to order Wonder to pay her attorney fees, make repairs and reduce the monthly rent to a “reasonable rental value” until the defects are remedied. Jefferson also claims that she paid rent and/or provided services or other non-monetary compensation in exchange for the right to live in the house.

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Eviction lawsuit

Wonder’s lawsuit, filed on October 22, states that the parties allegedly had an oral agreement allowing Jefferson to live in the house rent-free for nearly 40 years. When the singer’s representatives needed to inspect the residence to renew the property insurance, they tried to gain access three times in July, but Jefferson, according to the plaintiff, did not allow them to enter.

In her response, Jefferson also disputes Wonder’s right to seek her eviction, arguing that he is not the owner of the property and therefore has no grounds for such a lawsuit. Wonder’s lawyer had not provided a comment to Rolling Stone as of Wednesday.

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