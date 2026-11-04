In the United States, former lawyers for rapper Nicki Minaj have again asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to enter a default judgment ordering her to pay $295,605. As Rolling Stone reports, the law firm Gordon Recs Scully Mansukhani says the artist did not pay the bill; the claimed amount includes legal services, fees and interest.

Lawsuit over an unpaid bill

The firm represented Minaj in a copyright infringement case. That lawsuit alleged that her song I Lied directly reproduced the instrumental portion and beat of Julius Johnson's track onmysleeve. That case was resolved through a private settlement agreement and closed.

The lawyers filed the fee recovery lawsuit in March. According to the firm, Minaj did not respond after being served with the documents. After the 30-day deadline expired, the firm again filed a motion for a default recovery of $295,605. A hearing in the case was scheduled for November 16.

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Appearance at a polling station

On the same day, Minaj visited a polling station in Derry, New Hampshire. According to NBC10Boston, she arrived there accompanied by police and posed for a photo next to a campaign sign for Republican Anthony DiLorenzo, who was supported by President Donald Trump. DiLorenzo lost the congressional election to Democrat Stephanie Shaheen.

Earlier, the rapper appeared at a Trump rally in Michigan and flew with him aboard Air Force One. Minaj's representatives did not promptly respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment regarding the court demands.

This is not the first case related to her debt obligations. In January, Minaj paid $500,000 under a default judgment to a security guard who accused her husband, Kenneth Petty, of assaulting him backstage at a concert in Germany in 2019. The payment helped avoid the forced sale of her Los Angeles estate, valued at $20 million.

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