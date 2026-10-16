Singer Zach Bryan has unveiled the song Lies, recorded with Lana Del Rey. The track is included on Bryan’s new EP Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour, Rolling Stone reports.

A song from the new EP

Lies begins with piano and strings. Bryan performs the first verse, followed by Del Rey’s laughter in the background. The singer performs one of the later verses, and the artists sing together at the end.

Like the rest of the EP’s tracks, the song was recorded at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville. Zach Bryan, Jamie McLaughlin and Eddie Spear served as producers.

Last month, Lana Del Rey wrote about the collaboration on Instagram: “Whale, we finally got our song done. And that’s no lie.” The post hinted at the song’s title.

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Other releases and concerts

The tracklist for Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour also includes the song Plainsman, recorded with the band Turnpike Troubadours. The EP was released after Bryan’s 25-track album With Heaven on Top, which came out earlier this year.

Earlier, Bryan announced a 23-concert stadium tour in North America and Australia next year. At selected shows, he will be supported by John Fogerty, singer-songwriter Emma Ogier and other performers.

Among Bryan’s previous successful collaborations is I Remember Everything with Kacey Musgraves. The 2023 song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for two Grammy Awards. Lana Del Rey is also preparing the album Stove, whose release was initially planned for May 2025 but was later postponed. According to her, the record will be released together with a “beautiful second album.”

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