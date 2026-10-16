Billy Joel says he has been banned from driving — Rolling Stone

Billy Joel said that he is currently not allowed to drive a car. The musician told The Hollywood Reporter about this, Rolling Stone reports.

Answering a question about a possible return to the stage, Joel said that he first needs to undergo a series of tests. According to him, a neurologist explained that every performance is like a concussion for him.

Cancelled performances

Last year, Joel stepped away from live performances after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus and cancelled his tour planned for 2025–2026. A statement on the musician's website said at the time that his condition had worsened because of recent concerts, causing problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

The same statement said that the singer was undergoing physical therapy as directed by doctors. Last month, during a conversation with SiriusXM listeners, Joel urged fans not to worry about him. He said that he feels well, although he has balance problems and has partially lost his hearing.

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The musician also suggested that his hearing may have been affected by his age, a rock-and-roll lifestyle and loud sound during performances.

Sale of motorcycle collection

Joel is preparing to auction more than 70 vintage motorcycles from his collection. The auction is scheduled for November 20 and 21. He collected and restored old motorcycles for decades.

For 15 years, Joel operated the 20th Century Cycles workshop on Long Island to store and maintain the motorcycles. It also served as a free museum displaying his collection, but closed in 2025.

The singer explained the sale by his age and the fact that he can no longer ride as often as before. According to him, because of his health condition, riding a motorcycle has become less certain for him, so he decided to put a significant part of the collection up for auction.

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