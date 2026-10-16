U2 has released the new single The Greatest Show on Earth and announced a world tour of the same name, set to begin in February 2027 in Mexico City, Mexico. The musicians are then scheduled to perform in São Paulo and Buenos Aires. Dates for concerts in North America and Europe will be announced later, Rolling Stone reports.

New single and music video

The track will be included on U2's upcoming album Carnaval de Luz, which is scheduled for release on November 13. The band previously also unveiled the singles Silencio and Street of Dreams from the forthcoming album.

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Vocalist Bono called The Greatest Show on Earth his favorite song from the new album and said it may be the band's best composition in a long time. A music video for the single was also released, filmed by longtime U2 collaborator Anton Corbijn in the California desert.

Tour in support of the album

In a statement, the band described the title of the song and the tour as a challenge to the musicians themselves — an ambition to give audiences the best evening possible. Bassist Adam Clayton called Carnaval de Luz an exceptional collection of songs and the culmination of work the members of the group have done over 50 years.

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